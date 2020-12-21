What’s Going Around: Local doctors dealing with a lot of COVID-19 testing

(WSYR-TV) — Central New York doctors officers are very busy right now and most of what they are dealing with has to do with COVID-19.

In Camillus, they are seeing COVID-19 cases. The symptoms they are seeing include a fever and body aches.

They are also seeing strep and viral sore throats, colds and stomach bugs.

In Pulaski, they are dealing with a lot of COVID-19 testing. They are also seeing the flu and colds.

At the Urgent Care in Fulton, they are doing COVID-19 testing. They are also seeing the flu, viral illnesses and upper respiratory infections.

At Brighton Hill Pediatrics in Syracuse, they are mainly seeing colds.

One interesting note from one of the pediatricians: Nine months into the pandemic and they are seeing a big decrease in the number of newborns.