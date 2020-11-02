What’s Going Around: Local doctor’s offices pretty quiet to start off the week

What's Going Around
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Local doctor’s offices are pretty quiet to start off the week.

Some of the pediatricians suggest that maybe our mask-wearing is doing more than just protecting us from COVID-19.

In Camillus, one pediatrician who worked this past weekend was surprised to see the office so empty.

Despite that, there has been a stomach bug going around. There have also been colds, pink eye and ear infections.

In Liverpool, Dr. Dracker is seeing much less strep throat than he normally would this time of year. There’s some upper respiratory illnesses, fevers and allergies going around.

In Pulaski, the one thing on Dr. Carguello’s list is upper respiratory symptoms from rhinovirus.

And, at the Urgent Care in Fulton, they are ruling out COVID-19 cases, treating upper respiratory infections and checking out tick bites.

If you or your child is sick, your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected