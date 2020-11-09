(WSYR-TV) — Children in Central New York are dealing mostly with strep throats and allergies this week.
In Liverpool, Dr. Dracker said they are seeing strep throat, allergies and Lyme disease.
Strep throat is also going around in Syracuse. Brighton Hill Pediatrics reports parents bringing kids in to have tick bites checked out. The allergy season is also continuing to make some children miserable.
In Camillus, Pediatric Associates said the stomach bug that was going around for weeks appears to be over.
They are now seeing lots of colds and some strep throat. Most of the children are toddlers who aren’t wearing masks.
In Pulaski, Dr. Carguello is seeing some COVID-19 and upper respiratory infections.
Your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Two Local Schools Partner To Provide Books And Blankets To Students This Holiday
- What’s Going Around: Lots of strep throat, allergies
- ‘UAlbany on PAUSE,’ citing COVID case spike
- How To Win At Syracuse Monopoly and Support The Food Bank of CNY
- CNY absentee ballots to be counted this week
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App