What’s Going Around: Lots of strep throat, allergies

(WSYR-TV) — Children in Central New York are dealing mostly with strep throats and allergies this week.

In Liverpool, Dr. Dracker said they are seeing strep throat, allergies and Lyme disease.

Strep throat is also going around in Syracuse. Brighton Hill Pediatrics reports parents bringing kids in to have tick bites checked out. The allergy season is also continuing to make some children miserable.

In Camillus, Pediatric Associates said the stomach bug that was going around for weeks appears to be over.

They are now seeing lots of colds and some strep throat. Most of the children are toddlers who aren’t wearing masks.

In Pulaski, Dr. Carguello is seeing some COVID-19 and upper respiratory infections.

