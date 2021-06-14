What’s Going Around: Lyme disease, poison ivy, and teen STDs

WHATS GOING AROUND — There aren’t a lot of illness going around right now, and doctor’s offices are mostly reporting common summertime annoyances.
In Camillus
- Allergies
- Congestion/ear infections/wheezing
- Rashes
- Lyme disease
Syracuse
- Viral respiratory illness
- Strep throat
- Allergies
- Ticks
Liverpool
- Viral illnesses with fevers, coughs
- Allergies
- Ticks/Lyme disease.
- Chlymidia in adolescents.
Fulton/Urgent care
- Allergies
- Poison ivy
- Ticks
- Sunburn
- Sports injuries
Pulaski/Carguello
- Allergies
- Poison ivy
This is the latest from doctors offices. As always, your doctor can tell you about the best treatments