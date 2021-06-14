What’s Going Around: Lyme disease, poison ivy, and teen STDs

WHATS GOING AROUND — There aren’t a lot of illness going around right now, and doctor’s offices are mostly reporting common summertime annoyances.

In Camillus

  • Allergies
  • Congestion/ear infections/wheezing
  • Rashes
  • Lyme disease

Syracuse

  • Viral respiratory illness
  • Strep throat
  • Allergies
  • Ticks

Liverpool

  • Viral illnesses with fevers, coughs
  • Allergies
  • Ticks/Lyme disease.
  • Chlymidia in adolescents.

Fulton/Urgent care

  • Allergies
  • Poison ivy
  • Ticks
  • Sunburn
  • Sports injuries

Pulaski/Carguello

  • Allergies
  • Poison ivy

This is the latest from doctors offices. As always, your doctor can tell you about the best treatments

