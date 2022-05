SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check-in with are doctors’ offices to see what are the most prevalent issues they’re dealing with this week.

Less COVID and more flu.

Doctors at Pediatric Associates, Camillus

Flu

Pneumonia

Stomach bug

COVID

Dr. Dracker, Liverpool

Flu like symptoms

Stomach bug/vomiting and diarrhea

Brighton Hill, Syracuse

Flu

COVID

stomach bug

sinus infections

Dr. Carguello, Pulaski