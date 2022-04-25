SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check-in with are doctors’ offices to see what are the most prevalent issues they’re dealing with this week.

Brighton Hill Pediatrics, Syracuse

  • Flu
  • COVID
  • Colds
  • Stomach Bug

Dr. Dracker, Liverpool

  • Flu
  • Viral respiratory infection with high fever, headaches, and congestion

Dr. Rovall, Camillus

  • Still some COVID
  • Flu
  • Lower respiratory infections
  • Upper respiratory infections
  • GI bug
  • Ear infections
  • Allergies/wheezing

Dr. Carguello, Pulaski

  • COVID
  • Flu
  • Stomach Bug
  • Non-COVID respiratory illnesses