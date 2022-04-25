SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check-in with are doctors’ offices to see what are the most prevalent issues they’re dealing with this week.
Brighton Hill Pediatrics, Syracuse
- Flu
- COVID
- Colds
- Stomach Bug
Dr. Dracker, Liverpool
- Flu
- Viral respiratory infection with high fever, headaches, and congestion
Dr. Rovall, Camillus
- Still some COVID
- Flu
- Lower respiratory infections
- Upper respiratory infections
- GI bug
- Ear infections
- Allergies/wheezing
Dr. Carguello, Pulaski
- COVID
- Flu
- Stomach Bug
- Non-COVID respiratory illnesses