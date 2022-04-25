SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check-in with are doctors’ offices to see what are the most prevalent issues they’re dealing with this week.

Brighton Hill Pediatrics, Syracuse

Flu

COVID

Colds

Stomach Bug

Dr. Dracker, Liverpool

Flu

Viral respiratory infection with high fever, headaches, and congestion

Dr. Rovall, Camillus

Still some COVID

Flu

Lower respiratory infections

Upper respiratory infections

GI bug

Ear infections

Allergies/wheezing

Dr. Carguello, Pulaski