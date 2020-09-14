What’s Going Around: Most local children dealing with allergies, colds

(WSYR-TV) — Pediatrician offices in Central New York have been busy testing children for COVID-19. The rules vary from one district to another, but many schools require children who have cold and allergy symptoms to go to their doctor before they return.

So far, local pediatricians have said that all the tests have come back negative, but their offices are overwhelmed.

Dr. Dracker in Liverpool said he is seeing children with allergies, a stomach bug, viral URI’s, and sore throats with low grade fevers.

The allergies have been mild coughs, nasal congestion, clear discharge and a scratchy throat. So far, all COVID-19 and strep throat tests have been negative.

Brighton Hill Pediatrics is seeing children with colds and allergies.

Pulaski is seeing allergies and some viral upper respiratory infections. And Camillus is seeing viral sore throats, URI with fever, allergies and rashes.

Camillus has also been seeing a lot of children who need to be tested for COVID-19.

