What’s Going Around: Mostly allergies and colds in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Let’s check What’s Going Around this week in Central New York.
In Liverpool, doctors are being swamped with COVID-19 calls. They are also treating allergies, rashes, and ear infections.
In Syracuse, sore throats, colds, and allergies are going around.
In Fulton, doctors are dealing with upper respiratory infections and allergies. They are also dealing with patients who believe they have COVID-19, but they end up ruling it out.
In Pulaski, they are dealing with upper respiratory infections that come with a headache, sore throat, fever and congestion. They are also seeing people with allergies.
Contact your doctor for the best treatment plan.
