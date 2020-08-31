What’s Going Around: Mostly just allergies

(WSYR-TV) — In this week’s What’s Going Around, it seems as though the most common thing is allergies.

In Camillus, they are seeing ear infections with fevers, viral sore throats and rashes.

Dr. Dracker in Liverpool is seeing viral upper respiratory infections, allergies, poison ivy and bee stings.

Brighton Hill Pediatrics in Syracuse is seeing colds and allergies.

In Pulaski, they are seeing allergies, sinus infections and bee stings.

And in Fulton, they are seeing a viral illness, allergies and poison ivy.

