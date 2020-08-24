What’s Going Around: Mostly stomach bugs and allergies

(WSYR-TV) — It looks like stomach bugs and allergies are the main things going around Central New York this week.

At Brighton Hill in Syracuse colds and a stomach bug are going around.

The Urgent Care in Fulton is dealing with stomach bug with vomiting, sinusitis, poison ivy and allergies.

In Camillus, Pediatric Associates is dealing with cold and congestion, rashes, ear infections and Lyme disease.

Dr. Carguello in Pulaski is checking in with upper respiratory infections and allergies.

