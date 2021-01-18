What’s Going Around: Not much illness going around in CNY

(WSYR-TV) — We begin this week with some better news from local doctors. They said that for both children and adults, there’s not much illness going around in Central New York.

Let’s start in Camillus where Pediatric Associates said the office is quiet. The only thing to report is parents bringing children in for COVID-19 testing.

In Liverpool, Dr. Dracker says they haven’t had many positive COVID-19 tests in the office, but lots of calls related to family members testing positive. They are seeing some strep throat, rashes and upper respiratory infections.

In Syracuse, Brighton Hill Pediatrics has one illness on the list: strep throat.

At the Urgent Care in Fulton, they’re seeing some upper respiratory illnesses and COVID-19 testing.

And in Pulaski, Dr. Carguello checks in with COVID-19 with some colds and minimal influenza in Oswego County.

As always, your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.