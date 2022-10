SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.

Camillus Respiratory Distress

Wheezing Asthma

Bronchiolitis

Croup

Sore Throats with a few positives for strep

Pneumonia

Pink Eye

Flu

Cough Brighton Hill Croup

Ear Infections

Strep Throat

Sinus Infections

COVID Dr. Dracker, Liverpool Coughs with fever

Croup

Coxsackie Virus Dr. Carguello, Pulaski COVID

Influenza

Rhinovirus