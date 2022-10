SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.

Camillus COVID

Upper and lower respiratory infections

Ear infections

Sore throat, a few testing positive for strep Brighton Hill Colds

Ear infections

Pink eye

COVID Dr. Dracker, Liverpool Coxsackie virus

Stomach bug

Ear infections

COVID Dr. Carguello, Pulaski COVID

Non-Covid upper respiratory infections

Allergies