What’s Going Around: Pediatric Associates dealing with anxiety related to COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — Our local doctors are letting us know What’s Going Around this week.
In Camillus, Pediatric Associates said the office has been pretty quiet. They are mostly doing COVID-19 tests and fielding calls from parents about children’s anxiety related to COVID-19.
The kids who are sick in Camillus have colds, and ear infections, but no flu cases.
In Liverpool, they are seeing upper respiratory infections with coughs, stomach bugs and ear infections.
In Pulaski, they are seeing COVID-19 cases, colds and minimum flu cases.
In Syracuse, doctors are seeing strep throat, colds and ear infections.
Your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.
