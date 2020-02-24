What’s Going Around: School break has eased the Flu slightly

(WSYR-TV) — School break has eased the flu a little in some place, but it still tops all doctor’s lists of what’s going around.

In Camillus, Dr. Rovall said that Flu A and B are still going around, but it has lessened in the last week.

They are also seeing strep throat, upper respiratory infections and pink eye.

In Liverpool, Dr. Dracker hasn’t seen a slow down and reported lots of cases of Flu A and B.

Strep throat is also going around, as well as viral rashes.

In Syracuse, Brighton Hill Pediatric is reporting the flu, strep throat, a stomach bug and pink eye.

In Auburn, the flu, upper respiratory infections, colds, sinusitis and sore throats, both strep and viral, are topping the list.

The Urgent Care in Fulton reported cases of the flu, strep throat and upper respiratory infections.

Finally, in Pulaski, Dr. Carguello made it unanimous with the flu at the top of his list. The stomach bug is also going around.

If you are feeling sick, head to your doctor’s office to find out the best treatment plan for you.