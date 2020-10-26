What’s Going Around: Stomach bug in Camillus, Colds in Pulaski

(WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 is keeping local doctor’s offices busy, especially pediatricians, as children who are sick can’t return to school without a test and a note from their doctor.

In Camillus, Pediatrics Associates can’t test in the office anymore because they ran out and the tests are on back order.

In terms of What’s Going Around, they said they are seeing a stomach bug. The kids who have it are nauseated and they don’t feel like eating. It usually lasts three to four days.

They are also seeing croup and colds with a fever.

In Fulton, the Urgent Care is spending lots of time ruling out COVID-19. They are also seeing upper respiratory infections and a viral illness.

At Brighton Hill in Syracuse, children are coming in with strep throat, colds and allergies.

And in Pulaski, Dr. Carguello is just seeing colds.

Your doctor can tell you about the best treatments for you and your children.