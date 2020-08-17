What’s Going Around: Strep throat, allergies common in CNY this week

(WSYR-TV) — In What’s Going Around this week, strep throat and allergies are common.
In Syracuse, Brighton Hill Pediatrics is reporting strep throat along with allergies.
Pediatric Associates in Camillus is seeing the same things along with rashes and a few children who have fevers.
In Fulton, the Urgent Care said there is a stomach bug going around.
People are coming in with symptoms they think may be COVID-19, but have turned out not to be. They are also seeing people with allergies.
In Pulaski, Dr. Carguello also reported a stomach bug. He is also treating poison ivy.
Your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.
