What’s Going Around: Strep, tick bites, stomach bug and more

What's Going Around
Posted: / Updated:

WHAT’S GOING AROUND (WSYR-TV) — If you have allergies, you know this has been a particularly bad season so far. Many parents concerned their child’s symptoms could be COVID-19 are taking them to the pediatricians office.

Here are some lists of what’s going around.

In Camillus:

  • Allergies causing stuffy noses
  • Sore throats with some strep cases

Liverpool:

  • Allergies
  • Colds
  • Stomach bug
  • Several tick issues.

Brighton Hill Syracuse :

  • Strep throat
  • Ticks
  • Colds
  • Allergies

Fulton:

  • Ticks
  • Bee stings
  • Strep throat

Pulaski:

  • Colds
  • Some COVID-19 cases

This is the latest from doctors offices. Ask your doctor about the best treatments. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area