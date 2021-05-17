What’s Going Around: Strep, tick bites, stomach bug and more

WHAT’S GOING AROUND (WSYR-TV) — If you have allergies, you know this has been a particularly bad season so far. Many parents concerned their child’s symptoms could be COVID-19 are taking them to the pediatricians office.
Here are some lists of what’s going around.
In Camillus:
- Allergies causing stuffy noses
- Sore throats with some strep cases
Liverpool:
- Allergies
- Colds
- Stomach bug
- Several tick issues.
Brighton Hill Syracuse :
- Strep throat
- Ticks
- Colds
- Allergies
Fulton:
- Ticks
- Bee stings
- Strep throat
Pulaski:
- Colds
- Some COVID-19 cases
This is the latest from doctors offices. Ask your doctor about the best treatments.