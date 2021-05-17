What’s Going Around: Strep, tick bites, stomach bug and more

WHAT’S GOING AROUND (WSYR-TV) — If you have allergies, you know this has been a particularly bad season so far. Many parents concerned their child’s symptoms could be COVID-19 are taking them to the pediatricians office.

Here are some lists of what’s going around.

In Camillus:

Allergies causing stuffy noses

Sore throats with some strep cases

Liverpool:

Allergies

Colds

Stomach bug

Several tick issues.

Brighton Hill Syracuse :

Strep throat

Ticks

Colds

Allergies

Fulton:

Ticks

Bee stings

Strep throat

Pulaski:

Colds

Some COVID-19 cases

This is the latest from doctors offices. Ask your doctor about the best treatments.