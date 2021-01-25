What’s Going Around: Testing for COVID-19, very few cases of the flu

(WSYR-TV) — If a child is sick, schools require a COVID-19 test, but some local doctor’s officers don’t have the type of test needed to allow kids to return to the classroom.

That is requiring some parents to take their child somewhere else for the PCR test, which is more accurate than the antigen test, but it takes a day or two to get the results.

Now, with What’s Going Around Central New York:

In Camillus, Pediatric Associates has been testing children for COVID-19. They have had several positives. Most of the children have mild illness with a cough and sore throat and seem to have caught it from family members.

In Liverpool, Dr. Dracker said it has been quiet compared to most other winter seasons, with some cases of COVID-19, colds, rashes and upper respiratory infections.

In Syracuse, Brighton Hill Pediatrics is seeing strep throat and colds.

The Urgent Care in Fulton says there is a viral illness going around and they have also been testing for COVID-19.

Dr. Carguello in Pulaski is seeing COVID-19 and is the only office seeing the flu.

In fact, one of our pediatricians said his office has seen one or two cases of flu a week for the last few weeks. In a typical January, it’s 10 a day.

