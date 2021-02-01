What’s Going Around: Testing for COVID

(WSYR-TV) — Things are really starting to pickup at pediatricians officers here in Central New York. But, it’s not because there’s a lot of illness going around. It all has to do with spring sports.

Let’s check in first at Pediatric Associates in Camillus where the doctors are busy examining children who had COVID-19 so they can be cleared to play sports.

Depending on how sick the children were, their hearts need to be checked. Some may even have to be referred to a cardiologist because of the concerns that COVID can lead to heart issues in kids.

There are a few kids with COVID-19 right now in Camillus and strep throat is also going around.

In Liverpool, Dr. Dracker checks in with viral infections, colds and a few cases of COVID. Mostly he’s seeing an increase in mental health issues related to COVID.

There are many children who were struggling prior to the pandemic and are doing worse now. There are also kids who are having issues for the first time.

In Syracuse, Brighton Hill Pediatrics said strep throat is going around and other children have colds.

In Pulaski, Dr. Carguello said his office is still doing a lot of COVID tests and they are seeing the flu.

And at the Urgent Care in Fulton, a viral illness is going around and they have been testing for COVID.

As always, your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.