What’s Going Around: The flu still dominating

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — This week’s What’s Going Around is similar to last week’s because the flu is still at the top of the list.

Dr. Rovall in Camillus said that the office is continuing to see lots of children with Flu A and B. Strep throat is going around as well, along with pink eye and colds.

In Liverpool. Dr. Dracker said that Flu A and B are still topping this list.Tests for strep throat are coming back positive and there’s a virus going around with a cough. He is also seeing upper respiratory infections.

The Urgent Care in Fulton said they are seeing lots of people with Flu A and B. They are also seeing bronchitis.

In Syracuse, Brighton Hill Pediatrics is still getting slammed with the flu. Strep throat and the stomach bug are also going around.

In Auburn, the flu, upper respiratory infections, colds, sinusitis and sore throats are strep and viral.

If you are feeling sick, talk to your doctor to find the best treatment for you.

