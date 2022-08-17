Where can I find the Butter Sculpture?

The Butter Sculpture can be found in the Dairy Products Building, located just next to the main gate of the fair, on Onondaga Ave.

The Butter Sculpture is arguably one of the biggest attractions at the Great New York State Fair and according to their website, is usually made from 93 gallons of milk and weighs approximately eight hundred pounds.

Other stations located within the building include the milk bar, which costs $0.25 per cup. Token machines are set up around the area where you will be able to get change. There will be regular milk, chocolate milk, and strawberry milk.

Other dairy-centered shops can be found throughout the building, along with informational pop-up shops that hand out flyers and other products that are typically interactive.