(WSYR-TV)– The Iroquois Indian Village is located next to Gate 4 on Sioux Ave.

According to the Fair’s website, this section of the Fairgrounds was dedicated to the Six Nations in 1928. Activities include traditional music, dancing, crafts, and costumes from the Iroquois tribe.

New to the location is a Turtle Mound, where traditional dances will take place daily.

Also available at the site is the Cookhouse, which will have native food guests can taste.