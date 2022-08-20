Where can I find the Latino Village?

(WSYR-TV)– The Latino Village is located on the same stretch as Restaraunt Row on Sioux Ave.

The Latino Village will be hosting its own weekend at the Fair! Come visit the Village on Friday, September 2 as the celebration kicks off with Latino food, music, and more. The celebration runs until Monday, September 5, hosts of the event encourage anyone who wishes to delve into the Latino culture to stop by!

Some notable performers returning to this year’s Latino Village Weekend include recording artist Grupo Karis and the Divas from the Fair Drag Shows.