(WSYR-TV)– The famous sand sculpture can now be found in the Exposition Center located near the goat, llama, and swine barn on Iroquois Street. The sand sculpture is usually around 180 tons rov.me.com reports. The sculpture is usually made to pay tribute to New York State and those who live here.

Last year, the massive sand sculpture to commemorate New York’s essential workers, there were sculptures of nurses, farmers, grocery workers, and more.

Along with the sand sculpture, exhibits from the N.Y. Air National Guard can be found within the Expo Center that displays the 174th Attack Wing which is named “The Reaper” and is 36 feet long and has a wingspan of 66 feet. There is also a vast amount of air-based material in which is usually used during missions, things like radar-guided missiles and other forms of weaponry can be found throughout the exhibit as well.

Along with these exhibits, our very own News Channel 9’s pop-up location will also be located within the building as well, feel free to come to say hi to our team and take a look at the merchandise we’re offering to our fans!

The Expo Center is also air-conditioned and a perfect spot to come and cool off!