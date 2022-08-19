Where is the Horse Show usually located?

(WSYR-TV)– The Horse Show will always be found in the Toyota Coliseum located next to the Dairy Cattle Building on Tonawanda Street. According to the State Fairs official page, the Coliseum hosts more than two dozen regional horse shows per year. There are also over 3,000 seats available for the shows taking place during the fair and does have an in-house announcer. There are also concessions available for those who may get hungry or thirsty during a competition.

The Sports Activity Center is also located in the building, this includes amateur boxing, NYS Boys and Girls All-Star, Basketball Games, amateur wrestling, and Wheel Chair Basketball.