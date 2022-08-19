Where is the Pan-African Village?

(WSYR-TV)– The Pan-African Village is located on Mohawk Ave. near the Art and Home Center. The village allows guests to take a step into the Pan-African world and explore African roots!

The Fair’s website says that guests can learn about New York’s African American history while listening to music based out of Africa, and Caribbean-inspired food at this location. They also report that southern-style lemonade will be offered and nearby booths will hold an array of custom ethnic items which will be available to the public to purchase!