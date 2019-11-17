WINTER OUTLOOK: Nor’easters that tend to produce the most significant snowfalls in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) For snow-lovers, the word nor’easter is like music to the ears.
These storms can be prolific snow makers for Central New York, with snowfall of a foot or more possible.
There are two basic origins of these storms. One is over the Gulf of Mexico, while the other is a more benign-looking storm which can turn into a behemoth.
- Gulf of Mexico storms fill up with plenty of moisture across the Gulf with additional moisture input from the Atlantic Ocean. As these storms gain strength on their march northward, heavy snowfall takes place on their northwestern edge. When one of these storms takes a track just to the southeast and east of Central New York, we find ourselves in the jackpot of heavy snow. Add a little extra lake effect snow in the wake of this storm and we end up with some prolific snowfall in Central New York.
- Another big snow, begins as a rather innocent storm dropping out of Canada. These systems are sometimes referred to as Alberta Clippers. Typically we can expect snowfall of a few inches with these storms as they pass to our south. The real weather fun comes when these storms transfer their energy to a new storm just off the East Coast of the United States. Given their geographic location for development, Central New York is usually in the sweet spot for heavy snow. Northwest winds on the backside of these storms can add some lake effect snow to the already impressive storm totals.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App