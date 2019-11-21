WINTER OUTLOOK: Fact or myth when it comes to winter and our vehicles

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Is your 4-wheel vehicle invincible in the winter elements? Does your anti-lock braking system make you brake faster? Storm Team Meteorologist Lindsay Raychel speaks with Dunn Tire Regional Manager, Scott Osborne to get some facts and myths settled.



FACT OR MYTH: ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE, OR 4-WHEEL DRIVE MAKES YOUR VEHICLE INVINCIBLE IN THE WINTER WEATHER.

Scott Osborne, Regional Manager of Dunn Tire says, “That’d actually be false. The all-wheel-drive takes care of the acceleration, the tires and the brakes are actually what stop the vehicle.”

FACT OR MYTH: UNDER INFLATED TIRES DRIVE BETTER IN THE SNOW.

Osborne says, “That would actually be false, the wider the tire, the worse in the snow, the skinnier the better so if you have an under inflated tire it’ll affect the handling of the vehicle and the traction.”

FACT OR MYTH: SNOW TIRES ONLY DEAL WITH THE SNOW.

Osborne says, “No, snow tires are actually called winter tires now, not snow tires. The winter tires are for the cold temperatures. So when it becomes 40 degrees and below, you want that tire to be able to track in the wet and it resist hydroplaning and that’s what that winter tire is really about.”

FACT OR MYTH: SNOW ONLY NEEDS TO BE REMOVED FROM THE WINDSHIELD.

Osborne says, “Snow needs to be removed from the top of the vehicle, the sides of the vehicle, one for visibility and two if there’s a bunch of snow packed on top of the vehicle, that can actually fly off of the vehicle as you’re driving and affect other drivers on the road.”

FACT OR MYTH: GAS MILEAGE IS AFFECTED BY THE COLD.

Osborne says, “Gas mileage is affected by the cold. There’s a lot more resistance to the car to actually keep the car moving in the cold. So yes, the tire inflation is important and yes your fuel mileage will also be affected.”

FACT OR MYTH: ANTI-LOCK BRAKING ALLOWS YOU TO BRAKE FASTER.

Osborne says, “That’s also false, it doesn’t make it faster, it sends a pulsation to the wheel, trying to slow it down, but again the tires are what actually is going to stop the vehicle. Keep your foot on the brake, the actually anti-lock brake will do the work for you.”

The snow is inevitable in central New York. Being prepared and driving safely can be too.