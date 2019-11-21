WINTER OUTLOOK: Home winter safety with National Grid

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The most important thing National Grid wants you to keep in mind when heating your home this winter is safety first. Storm Team Meteorologist Lindsay Raychel speaks with Mark Garvin, Manager of Learning and Development at National Grid about a new first responder learning trailer, space heater and furnace safety.

Furnace Safety:



National Grid suggests you have your furnace checked/serviced every year by a professional. Watch the video to see what could happen inside your furnace if you don’t properly maintain it.

Natural Gas Detection:



National Grid now has a remote methane leak detector which can safely detect a leak from up to 100 yards away. Watch the video below to see how it works.

Space Heater Safety:



Many people use space heaters to stay warm but if used improperly it could start a fire. Watch the video below to see what happens if you plug a space heater into a power strip.

