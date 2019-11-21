WINTER OUTLOOK: Keeping kids safe in the car seat this winter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Winter is fast approaching and many of us have already dug out the heavy coats for ourselves and the kids! While you should always bundle your children up to keep them warm and safe in the frigid temperatures — that hefty winter coat can pose a real danger when they’re buckled into their car seat.



When Kristen Lynch packs up her two young daughters to head out the door, safety is always her number one priority.

“They probably have the least amount of clothing possible in the car seat. Just a shirt, pants, and I put blankets all over them,” – said Lynch

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says it’s best to leave the big puffy coats off when the children are in their car seats.

“Because in a crash, in the impact is going to compress that padding and cause a space between the harness and child which they could easily slide out of and be ejected from the car seat,” said Car Seat Technician with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Heather Poland.

“We always have blankets in the car, the extra hats and gloves, the extra necessities to get going with our day,” said Lynch.

Those are just a few ways you can keep the kids cozy during your car ride. The sheriff’s office also suggests keeping infant car seats inside the house so they stay warm.

“For the toddlers where you can’t bring the car seat in. Give yourself extra time to make sure the car is nice and warm and so the car seat is warmed up. You also need that extra time because when you’re picking your toddler up and wrapping that blanket up or the winter coat on, you have enough time to take the coat off and place them in the seat, get the strapped in nice and time and place the blanket or coat on backwards,” said Poland

The sheriff’s office also does not recommend coverings or buntings for the cars seats because they too add extra space that could compromise the effectiveness of the car seat.

If you would like see if your car seat is safe and secure there will be car seat inspections going on Saturday November 23rd in the Walmart parking lot on Route 31 in Clay, and December 4th at the Fairmont Fire Department from 4-7pm.