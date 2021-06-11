Skip to content
Your Local Election Headquarters
See candidate information, times and locations for the 2021 Primary
Video
NewsChannel 9 went ‘On The Trail’ with Republican and Democratic candidates for Mayor of Syracuse
Video
Syracuse Mayoral Democratic Debate
Video
Syracuse Mayoral Republican Debate
Video
Ahead of primary day, Onondaga Co. Elections commissioners talk to NewsChannel 9
Video
Polls open 6am-9pm: Check voting times, locations and find out who can vote in today’s primary
New Oneida Co. Commissioners explain changes made to prevent NY-22 mistakes from happening again
Video
WATCH: Republican candidates for Wayne County sheriff debate
Video
Early voting for primary election underway
Video
Early voting opens for 2021 primary: Hear from candidates for Mayor of Syracuse; check poll locations, hours
NewsChannel 9 goes ‘On The Trail’ with Syracuse Democratic Mayoral Candidate Khalid Bey
Video
Onondaga Co. elections commissioners discuss early voting, COVID-19 protocols still in place
Video
Khalid Bey only mayoral candidate unvaccinated: cites personal history of adverse reactions to medicine
Video
Syracuse Mayor unveils his plan to spend $123M of federal stimulus money
Video
Newsmakers With Dan Cummings: Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh
Video
Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park
Paid in full? Biden, GOP struggle over infrastructure costs
In Senate vote, Biden sees ‘step forward’ for elections bill
Biden White House launches public push for child tax credit
High court: Congress erred in patent dispute board setup
