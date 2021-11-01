Candidates running for Syracuse Mayor share messages with voters

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are less than 24 hours away from the 2021 election. Voters who didn’t vote early this year, will be heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast their vote.

Independent candidate and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says he is excited and ready for Tuesday, sharing his message to voters.

“When I look back on the past four years, we’ve been through so much together. Certainly COVID has had a significant impact on everyone’s lives and there’s a lot of other challenges that we’re facing as a community,” he said.

Walsh said a lot of progress has been made over the past four years.

“We’re moving this community forward, we’re growing in population, our schools are getting better, our graduation rates are going up. There’s a lot to be hopeful and optimistic about, so my hope is that voters will agree with me, will see that we have made progress. But again also agree that we have a lot of work to do,” he said.

Also running for mayor is Democratic candidate Khalid Bey.

“Having run so many elections you get excited for a number of reasons when you get close to the end,” Bey said. “One, the opportunity of course to be victorious, but also the day after you get to sit down for a long time.”

Bey also shared his message to constituents.

“You vote your issues which is very important, voting in general very important. Honestly and obviously I want you to vote for me but when you vote give consideration to the things that matter to you,” he said.

Republican candidate, Janet Burman also says she is excited for Tuesday.

“I know it’s a long shot for me to win, but its been so wonderful to feel the momentum building and more and more strangers contacting me to tell me they support my ideas and agree with me about what we need to do for public safety,” Burman said.

Burman also shared her message with voters.

“I believe we can come up with a method for finally making an appreciable attack on poverty in our city and I am hopeful for the future.”