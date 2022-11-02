SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re now just days away from Election Day and recent polls continue to show a tight race for New York’s 22nd Congressional seat.

In the final days of the campaign, Democratic candidate, Francis Conole, and Republican candidate, Brandon Williams, are continuing to make their last push on the trail.

During interviews with NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday, both candidates expressed their confidence heading into Election Day. Conole and Williams also share what they’re hearing from voters and how those issues align with their own priorities if elected to Congress.

“People are very concerned, concerned about the costs of everything going up. They were very concerned when they heard our opponent say that he was against middle class tax cuts. They’re very concerned about foundational freedoms being taken away, the overturning of Roe v. Wade has women and citizens concerned across the country that the fundamental right could be taken away with a national ban here in Central New York.” FRANCIS CONOLE, (D) NY-22 CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT CANDIDATE

“Listen, everybody is hurting when they go to the grocery store or when they fill up their car and things are not getting better and they know it, and then it really comes down to crime. Kathy Hochul has made a total mess of our state and people are very, very anxious about giving her any allies or strengthening our hand. We really need new leadership in the state and federal government to bring back the Empire State, particularly here in Central New York.” BRANDON WILLIAMS, (R) NY-22 CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT CANDIDATE

Standing alongside local labor union leaders at Carpenters 277 in the town of Salina on Tuesday morning, Conole voiced his support for Micron’s $100 billion investment in Central New York.

Micron’s plans for the region have become one of the key talking points of the NY-22 candidates.

“I think it’s going to be transformational for this region,” Conole said. “I mean, it is the biggest economic development, certainly, in my lifetime. It’s not just the Micron jobs themselves but all of the construction and economic activity that’s going to come with it.”

During the Democratic candidate’s press conference on Tuesday, he made it a point to call out Williams for publicly denouncing the Chips and Science Act, the legislation many politicians across the aisle believe was a key factor for Micron choosing to invest in Central New York.

“Well, it’s become an issue, as you heard from our labor leaders, because the Republican nominee wrote an op-ed this past summer in August in the Auburn Citizen, specifically taking aim at the bipartisanship Chips Act, which Congressman John Katko voted for. Only 24 Republicans broke with their party to vote for it. He called it “corporate welfare” and he attacked the Republicans that voted for it.” FRANCIS CONOLE, (D) NY-22 CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT CANDIDATE

Williams wrote the letter in the Auburn Citizen over the summer, calling the Chips and Science Act a, “corporate welfare package for the profitable chip industry,” but during his interview with NewsChannel 9, the Republican candidate said an investment like Micron’s doesn’t come around often.I

It’s a once in a 100-year opportunity to bring an anchored tenant here like Micron, and it just creates so much opportunity, but that opportunity has to spill out to other companies and to the communities, and I’m here to help make that happen. I would say that my opponent wouldn’t know the difference between a chip plant and a corn plant. He has no experience in manufacturing and no experience in farming either, which is both core to my experience that I bring to Congress. So, the political talking points simply won’t pass muster with the people of Central New York. BRANDON WILLIAMS, (R) NY-22 CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT CANDIDATE

Both candidates believe their vision and expertise align with Micron’s, but that’ll be up to voters to decide at the polls.

The 22nd Congressional District spans all of Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida counties and a small portion of Oswego County.

Tune in to NewsChannel 9 on Thursday, November 3 for the 22nd Congressional District’s final debate before Election Day.

Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams will join NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan for the debate on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.