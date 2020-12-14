Electoral College formally votes for next president

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York’s 29 Electors meet Monday at noon to formally cast their ballots for President and Vice President of the United States. The vote takes place in the legislative chambers.

Based on the results of the popular vote in New York, a slate of 29 Democrats pledged to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will cast their handwritten ballots. Among the Democrats serving as electors for Biden are New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, former President Bill Clinton, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who in 2016 won the popular vote but lost the electoral vote to President Donald Trump.

It is a scene repeated in state capitols across the country. The ballots are then sent to Washington, where Congress officially counts them on January 6.

The number of electoral votes assigned to each state is the number of seats that state has in the House of Representatives, plus its two U.S. Senators.

