SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- In a minute long video, two words from Las Vegas Raiders Defensive End Carl Nassib are having a lasting impact. "I'm gay," Nassib said, "I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest."

By sharing the video on Instagram, LGBTQ+ advocate Wil Murtaugh, believes it will help other people feel comfortable enough to do the same. "This is the National Football League, the biggest sport in this country and someone, an active player comes out as gay and is, I think, better off because of it, is truly amazing," Murtaugh said, "And it's going to inspire so many kids to be themselves and to be strong."