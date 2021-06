SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Democratic Mayoral primary is happening tonight, Tuesday June 22. The winner of this primary will face off against the incumbent Ben Walsh, along with the republican primary winner, in the race for Syracuse mayor on November 2.

Polls closed at 9 p.m., and you can check back here for continuously updated results as they are counted.

The democratic mayoral candidates are Khalid Bey and Michael Greene.