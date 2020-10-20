Plattsburgh Area Voter Guide

(NEWS10) – A guide to the races affecting the state from the Plattsburgh region. This guide includes Congressional, State Senate, and State Assembly races. For local races please check the county’s Board of Elections page. Some races span multiple counties, the race may be reflected in another county.
Clinton County
Congressional
21st Congressional District
- Tedra Cobb (D)
- Elise Stefanik (R)
State Senate
State Senate District 45
- Kimberly Davis (D)
- Dan Stec (R)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 115
- D. Billy Jones (D)
Franklin County
Same races as Clinton County
Essex County
State Assembly
State Assembly District 114
- Claudia Braymer (D)
- Matthew Simpson (R)
