Your Voting HQ

Voting is the cornerstone of democracy and a fundamental right for every American.

NewsChannel 9 has gathered the information you need as a voter in Central New York and compiled it into this comprehensive voting guide.

New York offers absentee ballots by mail to voters who will be unable to vote in person. Click here for a full guide on absentee ballots.

Voters have the chance to vote prior to Election Day. Early voting starts on October 24 and runs until November 1, 2020. Click here for a full guide on early voting.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, additional health and safety precautions are in place. Click here for all the information you need to know before heading to the polls.

Join NewsChannel 9 on Election Night for the latest race results and analysis. Our coverage begins online at 9 p.m. on LocalSYR.com.

2020 Races

Tedra Cobb (D, WFP)

Elise Stefanik (R, C, I)

Anthony Brindisi (D, WFP, I)

Claudia Tenney (R,C)

Keith Price (L)

James Desira (Independent)

Click here to learn more about the 22nd Congressional District Race and its candidates.

Tracy Mitrano (D, WFP)

Tom Reed (R, C, I )

Andrew Kolstee (L)

Dana Balter (D)

John Katko ( R, C, I)

Steven Williams (WFP)

Joe Griffo (R, C, I)

Patty Ritchie (R, C, I)

John Mannion (D, WFP)

Angi Renna ( R, C, I)

Click here to learn more about the 50th State Senate District race and its candidates.

Jim Barber (D)

Peter Oberacker (R, C, I)

Timothy O’Connor (L)

Rachel May (D)

Sam Rodgers (R)

Russell Penner (L)

Shauna O’Toole (D)

Pamela Helming (R, C, I, SAM)

Leslie Danks-Burke (D, WFP, SAM)

Thomas O’Mara ( R, C, I)

Marianne Buttenschon (D, I)

John Zielinski (R)

Michael Gentile (SAM)

Gail Tosh (D)

Will Barclay (R, C, I)

Dan Butterman (D)

John Salka (R, C, I)

Jacob Cornell (Libertarian)

Corey Mosher (WFP)

Anna Kelles (D, WFP)

Matthew McIntyre (R, L)

Dia Carabajal (D, WFP)

John Lemondes (R, C, I)

Al Stripe (D, WFP)

Mark Venesky (R, C, I)

Pamela Hunter (D, WFP, I)

Stephanie Jackson (R, L, C)

Bill Magnarelli (D, I)

Edward Weber (R, C)

Scott Comegys (D, SAM)

Brian Manktelow (R, C, I)

Matthew Miller (D)

Jeff Gallahan (R, C)

Cynthia Wade (SAM)

Philip Palmesano (R, C, I)

Additional races NewsChannel 9 is covering by county

CAYUGA ✮ CORTLAND ✮ MADISON ✮ ONEIDA ✮ ONONDAGA ✮ OSWEGO ✮ SENECA ✮ TOMPKINS ✮ WAYNE

Cayuga County

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE | 7TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT (4 seats to be filled)

Gino Nitti (D)

William Gargan (D)

Julie Cianca (D, WF)

Stephen Lindley (D, R, C, WF, I)

Dan Doyle (R, C, WF, I)

Sam Valleriani (R, C, WF, I)

Vince Dinolfo (R-C-I)

TOWN OF IRA HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT

Steven Hoag (D)

Michael Travis (R)

TOWN OF VENICE CLERK/COLLECTOR

Megan Konyk (D)

TOWN OF STERLING SUPERVISOR

Amy D'Angelo (D)

Scott Crawford (R)

TOWN OF CATO JUSTICE

James Perfield (R)

Cortland County

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT | 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT (2 seats to be filled)

Elizabeth Garry (D, I)

Brian Burns (R)

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Patrick Perfetti (R, C, I)

TOWN OF SOLON COUNCILOR (to fill a term)

Chris Bushnell (R)

TOWN OF FREETOWN COUNCILOR (to fill vacancy)

Dylan Barber (R)

VILLAGE OF HOMER TRUSTEE (2 seats to be filled)

Patrick Clune (R, Open Government)

Edward Finkbeiner (R, Open Government)

VILLAGE OF MARATHON TRUSTEE (2 seats to be filled)

Heather Dann (R)

Ralph Canfield (R)

VILLAGE OF MCGRAW TRUSTEE (2 seats to be filled)

Tyler Stiles (Conservative Spending)

Margaret Whittington (Voters Have Pull)

Madison County

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

William Gabor (R)

TOWN OF DERUYTER SUPERVISOR (to fill vacancy)

Frederick Lawrence (R)

TOWN OF EATON JUSTICE

Mark Whitney (D)

TOWN OF GEORGETOWN HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT

Hunter Grace (R)

TOWN OF NELSON JUSTICE

Karin Marris (D)

TOWN OF SULLIVAN JUSTICE (to fill vacancy)

Scott Bielicki (R)

TOWN OF STOCKBRIDGE JUSTICE (to fill vacancy)

Joseph Monfiletto (D)

Daniel Vineall (R)

CITY OF ONEIDA COUNCILOR | 4TH WARD (to fill vacancy)

George Lighthall (D)

Michelle Kinville (R)

Oneida County

TOWN OF ANNSVILLE COUNCILPERSON | 3-year term

Carl Kalk (D)

Pamela Dibble (R)

TOWN OF ANNSVILLE COUNCILPERSON | 1-YEAR TERM

Bailey Zalapeski (D)

Remonia Falk (R)

TOWN OF AVA JUSTICE

Alex Stempien (R)

TOWN OF BOONVILLE COUNCILPERSON

Guy Chase (R)

VILLAGE OF BOONVILLE TRUSTEE (2 seats to be filled)

Kelly Brach (Time of a Change)

Michael Chambers (Hope Party)

TOWN OF CAMDEN JUSTICE

Dana Liberatore (R, C)

Jeffrey Tompkins (L, I)

TOWN OF FLOYD COUNCILOR

Alston Huey (R)

TOWN OF KIRKLAND COUNCILOR

Melanie O'Neil (D)

ONEIDA COUNTY LEGISLATOR | 17TH DISTRICT

Matthew Platzke (D, WF)

Stephen DiMaggio (R, C)

TOWN OF MARSHALL COUNCILPERSON

Christian Stelnmen (R)

TOWN OF PARIS JUSTICE

Dorothy Spina (R, I)

CITY OF ROME CLERK

Jean Grand (R, C, I)

TOWN OF SANGERFIELD SUPERVISOR

Jeffrey Reynolds (D)

TOWN OF STEUBEN COUNCILOR

Mark Bowen Williams (R)

TOWN OF VERNON HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT

Timothy Murphy (R)

Timothy Wagner (R)

Onondaga County

STATE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE | 5TH DISTRICT

Rory McMahon (D, C)

Michael Young (R)

ONONDAGA COUNTY FAMILY COURT JUDGE (2 seats to be filled)

Julie Cerio (D, C, I)

Christina DeJoseph (D, WF)

Paula Engel (R, L)

Salvatore Pavone (R, C, L, I)

CITY OF SYRACUSE CITY COURT JUDGE (2 seats to be filled)

Shadia Tadros (D, WF)

Felicia Pitts Davis (D)

Jacob Ziegler (R, C, L)

Ted Limpert (WF, I)

Jeff Leibo (I)

TOWN OF CAMILLUS JUSTICE

Kevin Hayden (D)

Matthew Dotzler (R, C, I)

TOWN OF CICERO JUSTICE

David Buffett, Jr. (R, C, I)

TOWN OF POMPEY JUSTICE

Ralph Cognetti (R, C, I)

TOWN OF SALINA TOWN COUNCILOR 4TH WARD (to fill term)

Denise Androvette (D, WF)

David Carnie (R, C, I)

Oswego County

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE | 5TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Rory McMahon (D, C)

Michael Young (R)

OSWEGO COUNTY COURT JUDGE

Karen Brandt (R, C, I)

COUNTY CLERK

Michael Backus (R, C)

WARD COUNCILOR | OSWEGO CITY WARD 6 (unexpired term)

Timothy Plunkett (R)

TOWN OF GRANBY JUSTICE

Leslie Schmidt (R)

TOWN OF HANNIBAL COUNCILOR (1-year unexpired term)

Virginia Wilbur (R, C)

Gregory Hilton (I)

TOWN OF HASTINGS SUPERVISOR

Tony Bush (R)

TOWN OF MINETTO SUPERVISOR (1-year unexpired term)

Stanley Spilma (D)

John Familo (R)

Sean Stevens (L)

TOWN OF SANDY CREEK JUSTICE

John Stoker (R)

VILLAGE OF PULASKI TRUSTEE (2 seats to be filled)

Ann Engelbrekt (R)

Robin Ford (R)

VILLAGE OF SANDY CREEK TRUSTEE

Kenney La Rue (R)

Seneca County

COUNTY CLERK

Melissa Brand Brown (D, People For Change)

Tina Lotz (R, C, I)

TOWN OF LODI-OVID JUSTICE

Louis Van Cleef

TOWN OF OVID COUNCIL

John Hubbard (R)

TOWN OF ROMULUS COUNCIL

Melody Collinsworth (R)

TOWN OF SENECA FALLS JUSTICE

Steve Kelley (D, Equal Justice)

Tom Ellis, Sr. (R)

TOWN OF VARICK COUNCIL

Katherine Potter (D, People For Change)

Ricky McCulloch (R, C, I)

Tompkins County

STATE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE | 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT (2 seats to be filled)

Elizabeth Garry (D, I)

Brian Burns (R)

TOMPKINS COUNTY COURT JUDGE

John Rowley (D)

TOMPKINS COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Matthew Van Houten (D)

ITHACA CITY COURT JUDGE

Seth Peacock (D)

Dan Johnson (WF)

TOWN OF ITHACA JUSTICE

David Klein (D)

TOWN OF ULYSSES SUPERVISOR (to fill vacancy)

Nancy Zahler (D)

TOWN OF ULYSSES COUNCILOR (to fill vacancy)

Mary Bouchard (D)

TOWN OF ULYSSES JUSTICE

Thomas Schlee (D)

Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY JUDGE

John Nesbitt (R, C)

WAYNE COUNTY CORONER

Keith Benjamin (R, C)

TOWN OF BUTLER JUSTICE

John Jake Dates (R, C)

VILLAGE OF CLYDE MAYOR

Jerry Fremouw (D, R)

VILLAGE OF CLYDE TRUSTEE (2 seats to be filled)

Roland Kanaley (D, R)

JoAnn Salerno (D, Rising From the Ash)

Michele Nicoletta (R, Michele Nicoletta Party)

John Jackson (Eyes to the Future)

TOWN OF PALMYRA COUNCILOR

Mitchell Murray (D)

Doug DeRue (R)

VILLAGE OF PALMYRA MAYOR

Molly Budziszewski (D, Village Voices)

David Husk (R, Palmyra First)

VILLAGE OF PALMYRA TRUSTEE (2 seats to be filled)

Carrie Deming (D, Village Voices)

Patrick Nolan (R, Palmyra First)

Rick Perry (R, Palmyra First)

TOWN OF MACEDON SUPERVISOR

Kim Leonard (R)

TOWN OF MACEDON COUNCILOR

Deborah Napolitano (D)

Richard Roets (R)

TOWN OF SODUS TOWN JUSTICE

Frank Fava (D)

Robert Fratangelo (R, C)

VILLAGE OF SODUS MAYOR

David Englert (D, R)

VILLAGE OF SODUS TRUSTEE (2 seats to be filled)

Sandra Hamilton (D, Reset Sodus)

Daniel Ingersoll (R, C)

TOWN OF WOLCOTT COUNCILOR (to fill vacancy)

Derek Ceratt (Community Unity)